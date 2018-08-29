Invest In Your Children Education

… Alhaji Kabore Urged Muslim Parents

Alhaji Bukari Kabore, the Chairman of Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs, has urged parents in the Zango communities to invest in the education of their children, to enable them to become responsible citizens in the future.

According to him, the best legacy parents could bequeath to their children was good education and expressed worry about how some parents in the Zango communities invest their worth in thing that are not necessary and failed to provide their children with basic needs.

Alhaji Kabore, said this during the naming ceremony of the Sapeman Development Chief, Nii Abbey Okanfra II at Sapeman in the Amasaman Municipality in Accra.

Children, he said are assets, hence the need for parents to be responsible for their proper upbringing and development to avoid streetism and indiscipline.

He further urged parents to pay their children’s school fees regularly and provide them with the necessary learning materials to motivate the children to be regular in school adding that failure to do so would affect the children in learning.

He said parents are required to lay the foundation for their children and the training parents give to their children determines what they become in future adding that education and proper parenting is one of the important things parents owe their children.

He called on parents and teachers to collaborate for the development of children by spending a bit of their time to visit their children in school.

According to him, he as a philanthropist will continue to do his best to promote education in the country especially the needy within the Zango communities.

He cautioned the youth, especially Zangos, against the use of tramadol and other immoral activities which has the tendency of tarnishing the hard won reputation of the good people of Zango communities.

He added that the abuse of tramadol has been the order of the day and they the chiefs of Ga West and North Council of Zango Chiefs will continue to amplify it abuse until the youth desist from it abuse.