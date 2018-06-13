Interior Ministry declares Friday as holiday

The Interior Ministry, has declared Friday, June 15, 2018, as a public holiday.

The holiday, according to a statement from the Ministry is to mark the celebration of Eidul-Fitr across the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 15th June, 2018 which marks the celebration of Eidul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,”a statement from the Ministry said.

Eidul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the observation of new moon by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.