Information Minister & Absa Bank Officials Ignore COVID-19 Directive

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and some management members of Absa Bank Ghana have been captured not observing the strict directive from both World Health Organization (WHO) and the Akufo-Addo government on social and physical distancing on COVID-19, at a ceremony on the deadly disease.

At a Ministry of Information Press briefing on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, management of the Bank were seen presenting a cheque of GH¢1 million into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund set up by the Government, which was received by the Information Minister but both parties, were seen not observing the one metre rule on social and physical distancing to avoid catching the coronavirus.

Pictures of the event, which have gone viral, showed three officials of the bank and the minister without masks and gloves while tightly holding onto the dummy cheque which the financial institution previous Barclays Bank, says is a demonstration of Absa Bank Ghana’s commitment to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Coincidentally, the Information Minister, has been in the forefront of government’s advocacy on the spread of COVID-19, which has killed thousands globally.

Officially, Ghana has reported 204 cases. The Ghana Health Service confirms 5 deaths and few recoveries.

According to the bank, the GH¢1 million to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund is towards the procurement of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support increased testing and the protection of our frontline health workers.

Also present to receive the money on behalf of government, was the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the Board and Management of Absa Ghana, Marketing and Corporate Relations Director, Nana Essilfuah Boison, said, “I am here on behalf of the Board and Management of ABSA Bank Ghana. We have been very concerned as a bank about the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all affected because we are all in the same ecosystem. So, based on this, we want to make our contribution of one million Ghana Cedis to the CVOVID-19 National Trust Fund that the President has set,” she said.

Absa Bank Ghana, in response to the economic impact of COVID-19 on its cherished customers, is also offering repayment moratorium of up to six months to all personal and business customers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Additionally, the bank has reduced its lending rate by 2% on qualifying Personal, SME as well as loans to other impacted industries. These measures take effect from 1st April 2020 and will be implemented across loans due in April 2020, subject to the necessary arrangements with the bank.

Last week, as a way of supporting customers, the bank said it waived charges on interbank instant transfers on its digital channels and also made mobile money transfers of up to GH¢100 daily free.

The bank in a statement indicated that, in the face of the challenges customers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only right that the bank offered some relief to help customers remain in business.

Speaking on the support from the bank, Mrs. Abena Osei-Poku, the Managing Director, said “We have been closely monitoring developments and the growing concerns on COVID-19 in Ghana and the rest of the world as well as reports from government and health institutions. This pandemic is nothing we have seen before and is very alarming to say the least. As a caring bank, it is important for us to support our customers who keep us in business. While doing that, we are also aware of the efforts government is making to bring the situation of COVID-19 under control in Ghana. We therefore found it dutiful to support the government towards the purchase of test kits to help curb the spread of the virus and PPE for the protection of our front-line health workers”.

The bank further stated that, it will keep monitoring the developments on COVID-19 and take the decisions that will be in the best interest of customers and employees.

“Our primary focus is on serving our customers in a safe environment while maintaining the health and well-being of our employees, their families and the general public. We have ensured that our customers will have access to secure and convenient service during this period through our digital channels, Cash accepting ATMs and our Relationship Managers’’, noted Mrs. Osei-Poku.

As part of the precautionary measures taken by the Bank against COVID-19, it has with effect from Monday, 30th March temporarily reduced its branch operations and encouraged customers to stay at home and use its digital channels for their banking transactions.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah expressed gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the government of Ghana, the relief fund and its Board of Trustees, we thank you for your very significant contribution. We assure you that it will be used for the purpose as announced.”