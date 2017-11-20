Influx of private universities affecting quality – Rev.Prof. Aow Obeng

President of the Presbyterian University, Ghana, is urging the government to put a ceiling on the establishment of new private universities in the country unless the ones willing to offer specialized programs of study.

Rev. Professsor Emmanuel Adow Obeng says the business of running private universities has become daunting because public universities have become preferred choices of the majority of prospective students.

This he said can be attributed to the influx of private universities which are running similar programs.

Rev. Professsor Emmanuel Adow Obeng was addressing the 11th graduation of the Presbyterian University College in Abetifi in the Eastern Region.

“There is severe competition for higher education scheme. As at September 2017, there were about 74 accredited private tertiary institutions in the country in addition to 10 public universities, six technical universities. The private universities are being squeezed out on students enrolment by our mentor institutions and the problem is that we have too many private universities in the country and we all turn to offer similar programs so I wish to suggest that let’s put a cap on the establishment of new private universities except those prepared to offer specialized programs like engineering, health, technology or as determined by the NCTA,” he suggested.

As part of measures to address students’ enrolment and funding challenges, Rev. Emmanuel Adow Obeng disclosed that the Presbyterian University College has introduced programs to meet demands.

“During the year under review, the PUC introduced graduate programs in Masters in Education and Education Studies started in July this year across all the three campuses of the University. More than 260 students have enrolled and duly matriculated. The national accreditation board has also given accreditation to our MA in International Development program and this will be opened for admission in June,” he said.

Acting Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Victor Abbey, called on government to consider extending subsidies and support to students of mission-based universities because according to him, majority of them come from poor homes so they struggle to pay fees.

Rev. Dr. Victor Abbey who doubles as Chancellor of the University contends that private universities have churned out the needed human resource for various sectors of the economy and thus deserving of such support.

In all, 874 students graduated in disciplines including Environmental and Natural Resources Management, Community and Rural Development Studies, Business Administration, Mathematics, CT among other undergraduate programs.

The ceremony saw 85 graduates made up of 39 males and 46 females out of the 837 graduates had First Class Honors while 401 obtained Second Class (Upper Division), 248 also secured Second Class (Lower Division), 88 went home with Third Class while 15 graduates went home with Pass.