In The Wake Of Sir Kim Darroch’s Leak, I Wonder What Diplomats Are Reporting About Our President

History is rife and replete with oppressors, war criminals, sadists, sociopaths, and morally complacent individuals, but Donald Trump and his Ghanaian counterpart, Akufo-Add, have developed a habit of stripping away norms and traditions – the veneer that cloaks the exercise of political power – and operating according to their own set of rules.

About a month ago, the UK ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Sir Kim Darroch, fell on his own dagger and resigned from his position, following a leaked cable that essentially said Donald Trump was naked.

President Akufo-Addo, in the face of many allegations, is also as naked as Trump is.

Whereas president Trump lack personnel management skills, and carries out the attack himself, emperor Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, is the one urging his people on, he is what the Americans call; the cheer leader.

The following are some of the things Sir Kim Darroch, wrote about Trump.

On Trump’s ‘dysfunctional’ administration

“As seen from here, we really don’t believe that this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional, less unpredictable, less faction-riven, less diplomatically clumsy and inept” – Summer 2017

On Trump radiating ‘insecurity’

“For a man who has risen to the highest office on the planet, President Trump radiates insecurity … There is no filter [that prevents Trump making offensive comments] … We could also be at the beginning of a downward spiral, rather than just a rollercoaster; something could emerge that leads to disgrace and downfall” – Summer 2017

On Trump’s state visit to UK

“The president knew from the outset that it amounted to genuinely special treatment … Although initially worried about getting the protocol right, he became more relaxed as it progressed; and by the end, he could not have been happier or more fulsome in his assessment” – 17 June 2019

On a Trump rally

“As is standard at these rallies, the language was incendiary, and a mix of fact and fiction – hard to reconcile with [vice-president Mike] Pence’s remarks about governing for all Americans … All that said, there is still a credible path for Trump – but so much rides on who the Democrats choose in July 2020” – 20 June 2019

On Trump aborting an airstrike against Iran at last minute

“[Trump’s] claim, however, that he changed his mind because of 150 predicted casualties doesn’t stand up; he would certainly have heard this figure in his initial briefing. It’s more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020 [at the next election]” – 22 June 2019.

These are some of the nasty, undiplomatic things a UK ambassador to the United States, could write about the most powerful man in the world.

As a Ghanaian, I am a worried man, I am worried because, I was told not too long ago by General Arnold Quainoo that, diplomats are only interested in the character of leaders. They concentrate more on the abstract, such as the personality of the leader, instead of the time tested issues, like the economy, social, political etc.

Both presidents, have similar characteristics, they both don’t give a damn about what people think, they steer the ship in the direction they dim fit and damn the consequence.

It is glaring in Ghana that Akufo-Addo, has murdered democracy; adopted rule of the thumb, aborted her own electoral promises, introduced primitive nepotism and archaic bigotry and authoritarianism.

Trump in USA, is also on collision with the media, he has also appointed his daughter and son in-law to sensitive positions and doesn’t give a hoot.

The following is what diplomats are reporting about President Akufo-Addo.

On Akufo-Addo’s ‘dysfunctional’ administration

Ghanaians know that Akufo-Addo’s ethnic proclivities can never change. They only assumed that having serially lost elections, in 2008 and 2012 and having declared his intention for the highest office of the land, since in the 70’s, he could at least fight the endemic corruption as that is threatening the survival of this country.

On Rule Of Law

Ghanaians, did not take into account the fact that a nation cannot have proper democracy with a leader like Akufo-Addo. Many did not know that for democracy to flourish, the principle of the rule of law must never be compromised. Judges now dispense justices based on the dictates of the government. Example the reversal of the bail granted Gregory Afoko, who is standing trial for alleged murder of the Upper East Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Akufo-Addo Radiating ‘Insecurity’

Ghana is sinking on account of insecurity. Kidnappers are running riot, with human remains being discovered every day. Armed robbers are plying their criminal activities brazenly, without fear of apprehension. Journalists are attacked on a daily basis, for doing their lawful duty. The senseless murder of Ahmed Suale Hussein and the abduction of three Takoradi girls, still elude the security service.

On Corruption in Ghana

Perhaps the greatest threat facing Ghana is corruption. Hardly a day passes without scandal. From the outset, Akufo-Addo, never showed determination to fix the canker that has bedeviled Ghana for years. He refused to truthfully tell Ghanaians about what happened to the report of BOST Contaminated fuel. He couldn’t tell Ghanaians, what happened in the Australia Visa Fraud, involving government officials. The presidency has become a clearing house for corruption.

Akufo-Addo and Donald Trump are merely racing against time. The gun violence in the US, has assumed frightening levels, the kidnappings in Ghana, has taken a new dimension, the implosion of Ghana and US are imminent, either now or later.

The voices of reason, must be heard now.

