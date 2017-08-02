Illiteracy On Our Coasts

By: Henry Atitsogbui, Intern

Illiteracy, has taken over our coastal areas with speed. Children who are out of school in the coastal areas and the country is on the rise, as they prefer fishing to schooling.

The looming danger of this practice on the country is a great one. This development raises concerns as to the children we claim as future leaders to steer the affairs of this country is in doubt.

The future of these children is blur, because they lack the education which is geared towards instructing to impart knowledge and skills for one to become responsible and efficient to their communities and the country where they live.

However, since these children lack these necessary skills and knowledge, it will be impossible for them to become useful to their communities and the country.

The Herald Newspaper, spoke with two children who were catching crabs at the Kokrobite Beach, when asked if they school, Akrashie, a twelve year old boy said,” I do not school because I do not know the whereabout of my father. I live with my aunty,someone has promised to send me to school when the next academic year begins’’.

He said, he aspires to become a doctor.

Charles, a fourteen year old boy said,’’I do not attend school, since I lost my mother.I will go back to school after my mother is buried”.

He said he wants to become a pilot in future. These children may have great ambitions they want to achieve in life,but without education,it is impossible for them to realise their dreams. There were other children who were mending nets This shows the number of children involved in this practice. There are doubts as to whether these children, will be educated, judging from how far they have been in the fishing business and the little money they receive as rewards.

The following statistics show an increase in youth illiteracy rate in Ghana from 70.66percent in 2000 to 90.66percent in 2015 growing at an average annual rate of 13.50percent.

The following also shows an increase in adult illiteracy rate from 57.9percent in 2000 to 76.58percent in 2015 growing at an average annual rate of 15.30percent.

When people cannot read and write,it has negative effects on their lives, as well as the society in which they live .

The following are the effects of illiteracy on the society,it prevents the society from developing at a steady rate,increase in crime rates which may result in the breakdown of law in the society,increase in poverty, it affects self-esteem and generational learning problems.

The communities where these children live, may be attacked with these negative aspects of illiteracy, if this problem is not tackled with much attention.

It is mandatory for every Ghanaian child to be educated which is stated in the country’s constitution.

However, there should be a public education through the mass media and the Educational Directorates in the districts to inform parents and guardians to send their children to school and also to inform them about the importance of education in the lives of these children.

