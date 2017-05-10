Illegal Petroleum sale worse than galamsey – expert

The Country Director of Engen Petroleum, says the growing activities of petroleum black market dealers will derail efforts to grow the economy if it is not curbed.

Henry Akwaboah told Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson, in a new feature on the Super Morning Show, The Movers, the infiltration of the black marketeers into the sector led to a six percent drop in national petroleum consumption between 2015 and 2016.

“If you thought that galamsey was a huge menace I can’t find a word to describe this one,” he said in a sombre tone.

Mr Akwaboah’s comment comes on the heels of increasing activities of petroleum black market dealers partly blamed for the loss of $500 million of revenue by the state in 2016.

These dealers are reported to engage multifarious approach in the conduct of their trade. Some of the black marketeers are reported to engage some illegal oil ships on the high seas to supply with petroleum products to evade payment of tax.

The others are said to work under the cloak of exporting their products to neighbouring countries but end up selling the products locally. The tax regulations exempt payment of tax on products being exported to landlocked countries from Ghana.

The development has become the source of worry for some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who said they have been forced to layoff some of their workers in order to cut down cost.

Mr Akwaboah said an estimated 4000 to 5000 jobs are going to be lost due to the increasing activities of petroleum black market dealers.

He said per a framework designed by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), distribution of petroleum products has to go through three channels. He said the oil first has to be provided to the oil traders who also deliver it to the bulk distributing companies for onward distribution to oil marketing companies.

The celebrated marketer said petroleum products that get onto the market without going through the channels have been smuggled into the system.

Mr Akwaboah said the black marketeers have become so notorious that a trend has developed whereby people bring in products and discharge them at some undesignated depots in Ada and Prampram for onward distribution.

“Some of these products are discharged into gallons and sold on roadside [but] a civilised country like Ghana shouldn’t allow this to happen [since] it poses a potential hazard to residents,” he said.

Although he believes the country has the right legal framework which is very good for the growth of businesses, he said the difficulty in implementation has become his worry.

“This is a menace which threatens the very survival of the country from a broader perspective,” he said.

Mr Akwaboah called on government to act swiftly in uprooting the canker without delay since the perpetrators are those supplying illegal miners with fuel, thereby fueling the illegal mining menace.