I’ll run if Mahama doesn’t – Spio

A former Minister of Trade, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has subtly declared his intention to run for the flagbearer race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) come election 2020.

However, he said he will do so on condition that former president John Mahama refuses to contest the next general election. Mahama is coy over his decision but has been on record to have said that “you leave the stage when the applause is loudest.”

“That’s a premature question for me to answer… all of us appointed by Mahama have great respect for him. We all believe we have to grant him that opportunity,” Dr. Spio-Garbrah noted.

He stressed: “He [Mahama] has the first right of refusal.”

“My view is that all such matters is for the collective… when the time comes I’ll take into account,” the former communications minister told Accra-based Radio XYZ on Tuesday.

According to him, the NDC should be more interested in fixing the problems that led to its devastating defeat in the 2016 elections.

“Let’s work together to fix that car first or the horse that may be lame or whatever allegory people want to use. Once it is done the best driver will be decided. At this state it is early,” Dr. Spio-Garbrah advised, adding: “Everyone could have leadership potential and I can’t be excluded.”

Mahama’s comeback is still in doubt as the NDC is yet to open nomination for the flagbearer race which is due in about two years’ time.