‘I’ll Lead United NDC To Retain Amasaman Seat Again’!

–MP Vows

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, has given strongest assurance to rally everyone onboard after the primary for a bigger battle in 2020 elections, and retain the seat for the National Democratic Party (NDC).

The lawmaker, who is very optimistic about his chances of winning the upcoming primaries of the NDC slated for August 24, has vowed to bring the rank and file of the party in the Constituency together to wrestle power from scandal-ridden Akufo-Addo-led government.

Speaking to The Herald in an interview last Friday after successfully filing his nomination form, Mr Laryea said, “As a representative of my constituents, unifying the party on whose ticket I stand as an MP in the constituency, remains my utmost priority”.

According to him, being an agent of development, his vision is to ensure that the Constituency fully benefits from the socio-economic policies that the party will implement, when the NDC comes back to power in 2021 by the grace of God.

The soft-spoken MP, who is currently serving his second term, said he would not relent on his duties and responsibilities to the people who gave him the mandate as their representative and therefore, he will remain their humble servant.

“I will ensure, by lobbying policy makers and stakeholders for the numerous infrastructural projects being undertaken by the able NDC administration which have sadly been abandoned by the inept New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, are continued and completed for use by the good people of Amasaman Constituency,” he stated.

He emphasized that, his ongoing plans and visions, would not be materialized, if the grassroots which is the engine of the party, is not united for the 2020 general elections.

“As a social democratic party, we believe in bringing development to the doorsteps of the people to impact on their lives towards the socio-economic development of the country. With this social democratic philosophy and in this regard, I therefore, as MP align myself to this principle and objective”, the lawmaker told this paper

To him, his records as an MP and the infrastructure records for the eight years period of the NDC in the Constituency is self-evident and undebatable.

He believes he will excel through the primaries victorious to retain the seat.

In all, the MP, is facing opposition from three other aspirants, bringing the number of contestants to four.