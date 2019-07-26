Ignore fake news – WAEC denies withholding WASSCE results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has denied allegations that it has released results for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and also withheld the entire results of about 26,434 students.

Earlier today, Kasapafmonline.com reported that WAEC ,has withheld the entire results of some students pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractices detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

But in a statement signed by WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs and copied to GhanaWeb, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said the information going round was false and must be disregarded.

According to her, the council will issue a statement announcing the release of the results once post-examinations processes have been completed but until then, the public must disregard the rumours circulating on social media and other media platforms.