If You Want To Know How Effective Ghana Police Can Just Touch One Of Them

If you want to know how effective and efficient the Ghana Police can be, just go after one of them, in a fashion akin to what happened at the Kwabenya Police Station a fortnight ago.

Many Ghanaians, have had cause to complain about the lackadaisical attitude the police approach issues, when they go to lodge a complaint.

They always approach issues affecting the ordinary Ghanaian, as though they do not care.

The Ghana police, has the capacity to go after any criminal or group of criminals, if they so wish.

In our clime, often the first to go to the police station in their estimation is right. We have had high and low profile cases involving the murders of Ghanaians, the one that is fresh in our minds, is the murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah.

Mention could also be made of that of the Upper West regional chairman of the New Patriotic Part (NPP), Adams Mahama, in which trial the judge, had to issue a strong warning to the State Prosecutor to expedite the process and bring the matter to a close by end of March.

These murders, including many others, have remained a mystery, up till today.

But, just touch any police officer and the full force of the service, will come down on you wherever you are. You will be smoked out of every rat hole, you run into in any part of the country.

The Ghana police, have proven consistently overtime that, they are not a yam that has gone cold. They will work when they want to work, we only have to as a country, push them to do what we pay them to do, i.e. to protect us.

They know where all the criminals in this country are. They know who to talk to and where to go for information, just touch their nerve, rattle their feathers and you will appreciate why they are considered among the best in the world.

We, however, wish to conclude that, we consider the senseless murders of police officers, who we pay to protect us, as an upfront to everything we hold dear.

Our elders have a saying that, if you do not have anything for your in-law, you don’t steal from him or her, likewise, if we are not ready to provide logistics and other accoutrement, as well as motivation to improve upon the conditions of our police force, we should at least spare them their lives, because they also have families.