If We Have Ministers Like Carlos Ahenkorah; Ghana Will Need Nigeria More Than They Need Us

Since the land border closure by the Nigerians in August, efforts have been made by authorities from both countries to have the Nigerian authorities rescind its decision.

It was a cheering news when the minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botwey and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten, made a trip to Nigeria to meet their counterparts in that country to have the issue resolved.

After several conceited efforts Nigerian authourities decided to give Ghanaian traders a special dispensation, a window that will allow them transport their goods in and out of Nigeria.

Ghana Union of Trades Union (GUTA) , who could not take what was happening to them decided to also close down shops belonging to Nigerians.

As a newspaper, we do not condone any unlawful act that has the potential to mar the relationship Ghana has with its neigbours, we can understand the frustration of members of GUTA.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express show, Carlos Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister of Trade, said “The best way to solve this problem is not to pay Nigeria back or have some countermeasure, but coach them into understanding that look, hey we are all losing, and we need you, we need each other. But I can tell you without blinking an eye that economically, trade wise, we need Nigeria more than they need us,”

According to Lagos based Punch newspaper, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the closure of Nigeria’s border with neighboring countries to January 31, 2020.

Code named ‘Exercise Swift Response’, the action when it was first announced was to last for 90 days.

Carlos Ahenkorah, shoud learn to choose his words carefully, no country is an island. Nigeria by this action, has violated every ECOWAS protocol, especially so, when The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is supposed to come into effect next year.

Ghana is not an orphan, we have more Nigerian banks and businesses in Ghana than Ghanaian businesses in Nigeria.

We cannot be bullied by our Multi-lateral and bilateral partners and again be bullied by our African brothers.

This newspaper and well-meaning Ghanaians stood with Nigeria and its citizens, when South Africans laid siege on them.

We either respect each other as equals or we also defend our territorial integrity, as they are doing.