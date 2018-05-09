If Not For Politics, What Has Hajia Fati To Undermine The Onion Seller

If Not For Politics, What Has Hajia Fati To Undermine The Onion...

We might be too immersed in politicking to notice, but the menace of politicians beating journalists, is highly on the rise in recent times.

It is verily a harsh reality we have found ourselves in, one which could arise to cripple our democracy and free speech, if we fail to nail it by all of us condemning it in no uncertain terms.

The queen of vulgar language and indecent behavior, who has been a scar on our conscience, has run naked again, except this time, not on a fellow party member, but on a journalist, going about her normal duties.

Hajia Fati, has once again insulted our sensibilities when she descended Adom FM reporter, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa.

In her defense, however, she said, she thought Ohemaa Sakyiwaa was an Onion seller. The absurdity of this justification is that, Hajia Fati is a woman and as such must be in the forefront of defending the rights of women, instead she has turned herself into the deliverer of justice on fellow women.

May 3 every year is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day, a day set aside by the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to raise awareness about the importance of freedom for journalists all over the world to practise their profession and fulfill their core mandate of informing the people and also holding the government accountable to the citizenry.

Every year, our leaders give speeches and send messages of congratulation to the media fraternity and yet no practical steps are taking to protect them.

Hajia Fati, is a monster created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she has been a thorn in the flesh of individuals she perceived were against the candidature of candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party has grown so paranoid about the candidature of Nana Addo that it tends to see every disagreement as proof of rebellion.

Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong, were victims of her untidiness and cruel life unbecoming of a woman.

As a Muslim, I am ashamed of her behavior, I believe we can practice our politics, without the need to be visiting harm on our perceived opponents.

All over the world, those who wield state power, as well as powerful men of the underworld routinely order the killing, maiming and jailing of journalists for trying to expose corruption, fraud and other illegalities committed against the people.

When such attacks are targeted at journalists, the assailants are hardly ever brought to justice; it is often seen as part of the dangers associated with the job.

The latest attack on Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa at the New Patriotic Party headquarters exemplifies the extraordinary dangers journalists face in the line of duty to cover risky assignments, like war and terror-infested areas, and countries under authoritarian rule.

The president, who has been touted as someone who loves media freedom and a bastion of free speech, unfortunately has superintended over a party that is fast becoming intolerant.

In the last 15 months, 17 journalists have been attacked while performing their duty. In December 2017, three journalists, including Citi FM’s Marie-Franz Fordjoe, and two others from TV3 and Ghanaweb, were assaulted by security guards at the NPP’s headquarters when they were covering a demonstration by some angry party members on December 21, 2017.

The NPP, has at long last woken up from its slumber four days after the attack to do what it does best ‘condemn’ the attack. These are times of dramatic conflict between the forces of good and evil, and as usual, good always triumphs over evil.

The party has issued one of the shortest press releases since I can remember, clearly demonstrating how unserious it is taking the issue.

In the first paragraph the statement reads “The NPP has noted with concern an alleged attack on a journalist by one of its supporters, Hajia Fati”.

It continued in the second paragraph “We distance ourselves from the act and condemn it unreservedly”.

The NPP begun the statement but first of all questioning whether it happened or not. An alleged attack means, it needs to be proven beyond reasonable doubt and yet when ahead in the second and subsequent paragraphs to unreservedly condemn it.

Inconsistency is a common currency in politics and not a vice, but this beats my imagination. Hajia Fati, has thrown decency to the dogs, such a mad dog that has been unleashed on innocent Ghanaians, must be tamed before she consumes all of us.

The Multimedia Group, has also officially filed a complaint at the Nima Police Station.

According to the Director of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, Hajia Fati, has been granted bail. The bail is to allow police investigations after a report was filed by the victim.

It has almost become normal for the public to be told that a crime is being investigated, when, in fact, it is being covered up or buried.

This is a matter that should be followed to its logical conclusion. Hajia Fati, must be made to understand that, this country is governed by rule of law and that no one is above the law.

Her behavior is repugnant and her response after it to the effect that, she thought the journalist was an onion seller, does not portray her as someone, who is sorry for her actions.

Politics, has been made cheap in this country, a business that involves the lives of human beings, has been left to the noise makers and bootlickers. The reason why many people shy away from politics is because of persons like Hajia Fati. Enough is enough.

We have a nightmare on our hand and we all need to call Hajia Fati to order. This comedy of shame parading herself like the headmistress of NPP headquarters must not get away with this assault, else we have failed as a nation to defend the democracy, we all fought for.