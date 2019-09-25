If ‘Mouth Mouth’ Is What Is Needed To Run A Country; Shatta Bandle Will Do Better Than Akufo- Addo

At the risk of being mocked and laughed at Shatta Bandle unlike many of us, who have still not found the best use of social media, from obscurity and from a village, he has become not only an icon in Ghana, but an international icon.

In marketing, if I was to describe the strategy he used, I will say, he used target market.

A target market is a group of customers within a business’s serviceable available market at which a business aims its marketing efforts and resources. A target market is a subset of the total market for a product or service.

Simply, Shatta Bandle targeted Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa and it worked. Last week he was in Nigeria, and as part of his visit was featured in a music video of Nigerian musician Rudeboy of PSquare. He is rumored to have met the richest man in Africa.

Nigerians, have a way of promoting their own, Shatta Bandle, has been doing what he is doing for some time now and no celebrity in Ghana, has given him the mileage he received in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, in a video that has gone viral, he was seen heading to a party in a traditional outfit popular among grooms and with a couple of men, including some policemen as his bodyguards.

What made Shatta Bandle, a household name, it is simply his mouth. Where and what his height and personality could not get him, his mouth has.

There are some similarities between Shatta Bandle and president Akufo-Addo. The obvious one is, they all have mouth.

Shatta Bandle, has lied his way to the top; he describes himself as the Young Rich Nigger. He claims he is richer than Aliko Dangote and will soon buy Ghana.

His watch costs more than the budget of this country. Initially, like many people, who today are celebrated all over the world, he was mocked, some called him names but he did not relent, he kept at it and today, whatever dream he has is coming true.

Like Shatta Bandle, Akufo-Addo, at the twilight of his political career and facing the possibility of not fulfilling a childhood dream, in 2016, went on a campaign spree.

From free Senior High School (SHS), to One District One Factory, to One Dam One Village among a host of others.

One of the cardinal promises undergird Akufo-Addo’s campaign was his aversion towards corruption; we were told he is not corrupt and has never been corrupt.

During his inaugural speech in 2017, he repeated how anyone, who is thinking of being rich, should stay away from his government

But time like pregnancy, has exposed the fraud that he is, not only does he support corruption, but he actually promotes it.

Akufo-Addo, all his political life, has lived a lie. Lying is simply a sport for him, he is not guided and his decisions not informed by principles.

Akufo-Addo at the least opportunity, when it is obvious, his government is getting the country nowhere, always characterizes John Dramani Mahama, as the worst leader Ghana ever had. But John Mahama’s era was by far better for Ghanaians than what they are currently experiencing. John Mahama, had more projects to prove this.

The economy was far better under John Mahama. The dollar exchanged for Gh¢3.80p under John Mahama’s time as against Gh¢5.50p.

Ghanaians bought fuel for Gh¢3.425/litre under John Mahama in 2016, today under a man who criticized his predecessor for being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians, when prices of petroleum products went up, petrol is being sold for Gh¢5.39.

Akufo-Addo shouldn’t be badmouthing John Mahama at all; he is no match to him. John Mahama was a better leader by a long stretch.

Akufo-Addo, didn’t just become such a bad specimen of a human being when he became president in 2017.

He had always been a bad person, Ghanaians just didn’t know, they bought the fake product sold to them.

Shatta Bandle, although lied, made sure his lies produced something meaningful and tangible. He turned his weakness into strength; he is a living example of how a good lie could become an asset.

Akufo-Addo’s pack of lies on the other hand, have collapsed, he has been exposed and is finding ways and means to come to Ghanaians again in 2020.

The average poor man in Ghana today, is asking God what offence he’s committed to be poor , but I think he should rather be asking what crime he committed to be saddled with a liar like Akufo-Addo, as president.

Give him a prepared speech, and he will sing to you like a canary bird. As for mouth, the man has it in essence, he can ‘yob’, in fact, Akufo-Addo, can talk his way out of every situation.

The same sweet mouth that got him in power, is the same that could get him out of power. Shatta Bandle is more loved and popular in Ghana now than Akufo-Addo. They all used what they had in abundance to get what they want, except Shatta Bandle is smarter than Akufo-Addo.

I have always seen through Akufo-Addo and I have long made my position clear on the president. I hope to play my little part in pushing the crook out of power in 2020.