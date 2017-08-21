ICGC pastor’s wife in conflict of interest over Capital bank collapse – NDC lawyer

Former NDC MP George Loh has defended the Minority’s call for a bipartisan probe into circumstances leading to the collapse of two Ghanaian-owned banks.

George Loh argued the call is important because the Bank of Ghana cannot be trusted to get to the bottom of the factors that led the central bank to withdraw the license of UT and Capital banks.

The leading NDC member in the Volta region said the Bank of Ghana will find itself in a conflict of interest situation if it goes ahead to look into the matter.

This is because, a member of the Board of the central bank Mrs Comfort Ocran, is the wife of ICGC senior pastor Albert Ocran whose church had shared in the collapsed Capital bank.

International Gospel Church (ICGC), represented by its founder Dr Mensa Otabil, had 3% of Capital bank shares before the BoG announced the withdrawal of its licence Monday.

“When you have the wife of the senior pastor of the church on the Bank of Ghana board and today BoG is saying they are going to investigate these things for me that is a problem”.

“Clearly you are putting the person (Mrs. Ocran) in a conflict of interest” he said.

He wondered why the Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta would appoint Mrs Ocran to the Bank of Ghana Board when her husband’s church has a direct banking interest.

“Was the minister on top of his job when they were making the composition of boards at BoG?” George Loh went on.