I will perform songs from ‘Alpha‘ for the first time at MMC Live 2019 – Sarkodie

Artiste of the decade Michael Owusu Addo known in showbiz circles as Sarkodie has assured his fans of exciting performance at this year’s Music Magic Comedy (MMC Live) show.

He revealed he will be performing live on stage songs from his six-track album ‘Alpha’.

‘This will be the first time I will be performing songs from ‘Alpha’ since it’s launch’ he added.

Sarkodie disclosed this in an interview on the ‘Myd Morning’ show hosted by Rev. Erskine on YFM.

‘I know my SarkNation won’t disappoint me. I trust they will come in their numbers to be part of this thrilling event’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Alpha’ album has only two features from Joey B and the late 90 bad girl Ebony. The six songs on the Album are ‘Vintage Flow’, ‘Bleeding’, ‘Angels and Demons’, ‘Greatness’, ‘Legend’ and ‘Odo’.

Sarkodie is the headline artiste for MMC Live 2019.

Other performers mounting the stage include Wendy Shay, Foster Romanus, Acapella, OB Amponsah and Christopher Voncujovi, who promises to demonstrate startling magical acts.

MMC LIVE is a superstar entertainment show organised by Global Media Alliance that features renowned performers in music, magic and comedy on one stage. The show which is in its fourth edition is slated for Saturday 29th of June, 2019 at Accra International Conference Center (AICC).