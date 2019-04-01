‘I will get the right people to work’ – Marricke Gane

An aspiring independent presidential candidate for election 2020, Marricke Kofi Gane, has said he will assemble the best team of people to work with him if he wins the elections.

While admitting the task is an arduous one, he believes it is possible as there are many Ghanaians who are tired with the status quo of how governance has been done over the years between the two entrenched political parties, the NPP and the NDC.

Mr Gane, a chartered accountant and an author who has managed global innovation and development funds, said he hopes to position Ghana where it belongs in the community and thus called on the youth to rally behind him to create a fitting inheritance for future generations.

He was speaking on GH One TV last night.

“In a nutshell it is not about getting people who have been in politics for long and shouted the most. That is not us. That is not me. That is not how I want to do this. We want to say there is an art to doing politics and let us do that art.

“But when it comes to the business of running the state, it needs professionals who can get the job done, because we are lagging behind. I am not saying any other state or jurisdiction is perfect but at least they get things done. It is one thing having a leader who understands how certain things should be done and how it should be directed than one who just hopes that the team gets it right. It makes a huge difference.”#

A pro-Gane group announced Marricke’s intent saying Mr. Gane “was not tainted by Ghana’s political system and as such, he brings refreshing creativity, inclusiveness and objectivity to how politics is done.”

Gane is quoted as saying: “Our generation is a bridge – the only remaining bridge between the truncated dreams of our forebears and the eager hopes of posterity unborn. We have no choice but to disrupt every faulty status quo and make Ghana work for all of us. It is a grave burden that will demand more from all of us collectively. God has indeed blessed our homeland Ghana. It is we, who must now make her Great and Strong.”

The group also describes Gane as “a passionate Ghanaian with high integrity, a balanced Christian and respecter of all faiths and creeds.”

–Source: citinewsroom.com