I Washed Stephen Appiah’s Pant-AwuduIsaka

By Patrick Biddah

Playing for the national team at different levels may not just be an issue of training and just talents after all.

Details are emerging of the other side which is serving and doing chores for seniors of the playing body.

In the case of Awudu Isaka, who was a member of Ghana’s under 17 national team which won the World Cup in Ecuador in 1995,washing was a preoccupation to receiving the blessings of the senior players as of the time.

Speaking in an interview on Light television in Accra, the former Ghana forward, says he took to washing the underpants of former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, as a junior player.

The washing of the underpants, he told the host of the programme was not just an act of serving his senior players, but also his personal value as a humble individual.

Known for his dribbling skills and his ability to juggle with the ball which earned him the nickname ‘disco dancer’, Awudu Isaka revealed that, he did not just wash the underpant of Stephen Appiah, but also his jersey .

For his reward, however, Awudu said Stephen Appiah gave him another jersey as a gift for washing his set of jerseys and underpants .

As if it was a talent aside his footballing, Awudu Isaka, further made startling revelation when he said he took part in helping the kitchen staff to wash the dishes during camping.

Asked whether all these washing ,was to just be in the good books of his colleagues and the coaches, he said otherwise.

In his defense, he said, although he as well washed the clothes and cars of his coaches, it did not influence their decision to give him playing time.

He singled out the late Coach, Sam Ardey and said he featured him based purely on his performance as a player and expressed gratitude to him for calling him up to play for the national team when he first saw him play for Prampram Mighty Jets.

Having played in clubs in Germany, France and Belgium before retiring, the owner of two houses in Sunyani and Tema, says the current crop of Ghanaian players do not know much.

His explanation was that most of them are not disciplined and do not listen to wise counsel.