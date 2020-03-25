‘I want to set a challenge at Madina’ -Boniface declares

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has declared, he intends to set a challenge for all subsequent MPs to follow for the development of the area.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership Akufo-Addo, Madina as one of the fastest growing municipalities with the largest numbers of peri-urban areas in the country, has seen the construction of eight storm drains to avert the perennial flooding in the Constituency, the MP explained.

“I want my tenure as MP for Madina to be used as the yardstick for the people of Madina to judge their leaders after I am gone,” Alhaj Abu-ba-kar Saddique Boniface noted.

The people of Madina, will soon use my work and that of the NPP as the measurement for judging the performance of all subsequent leaders in the country.

The MP, made this comment while speaking with some religious leaders at a breakfast meeting held in Madina.

“My goal is to set a challenge that has not happened in the history of Madina,” the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia stressed.

He added that, the construction of allay roads, water systems, bridges, fixing streetlight systems to boost security, donation of an ambulance, hospital beds, educational support for over five hundred needy, but brilliant students and job opportunities for some five hundred teeming youth from the Constituency, are all there to show in three years.

“It is only under my leadership that roads in Madina were advertised in the dailies by the Ministry of Roads and Highways for construction to ease traffic in Madina”.

The Madina Constituency under the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly under my leadership as MP, has seen unprecedented developmental projects, he said without mincing words.

A Constituency which was held by the main opposition National Democratic Congress for the past twelve years, has not seen any such developments, he posited.

The MP threw this challenge, adding that under his leadership, the Constituency has seen major developmental projects

In the history of the Constituency, I am the only accessible MP that has ever emerged in the Constituency.

“As of 5:30 AM, I have many of my constituents flocking my private residence on a daily basis,” he said

“I am on a mission to change Madina and this has been the goal since I took the decision to serve the people of Madina,” he added

He maintained that because of my people, I refused to accept police personnel at my residence, while all my colleagues serving as Ministers, had men in inform guarding their residence.