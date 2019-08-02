I vowed to ‘die’ in politics because of Busia – Kufuor tearfully eulogises Busia

“He trained me deeply on values and the sovereignty of the human individual and I believe that’s the basis for his call for democracy and social intervention.

He taught me to be my brother’s keeper”. These words were uttered by Former President Kufuor ,as he fondly and tearfully recalled moments with the late Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, his mentor.

At the launch of a commemorative book to honour Dr. K.A Busia, Ghana’s Prime Minister of the Second Republic, he mentioned that the country, has been deprived of the full impact of Dr. Busia’s agenda for development, as he couldn’t get the opportunity to fulfil them.

“How could this man be overthrown? I thought, thought and thought about the issue. He didn’t come back to Ghana and died in exile.

That resulted from then that whatever it will take I’ll stay in politics till God gives me the chance to fulfil what Busia couldn’t do. He trained me deeply on values and the sovereignty of the human individual and I believe that’s the basis for his great call for democracy and social intervention,” he sorrowfully said

The book, titled, “K.A BUSIA -A SYMBOL OF DEMOCRACY” is the most comprehensive document yet on the late Ghanaian scholar and the first African to attain the position of a professor in Ghana.

Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, who was by then Prime Minister in 1969, had a vision for Ghana as the industrial, science and technology knowledge hub of Africa and In his own way, he set out to achieve this without hesitation, but his mission was wrecked by the Acheampong coup of January 13, 1972, which overthrew his regime and had Justice Edward Akufo-Addo, as the ceremonial President.

