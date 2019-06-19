I shop too much, I think I need prayers – Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has granted BBC Pidgin an interview, in which she has opened up about some rare things in her life, including how a goat once knocked her down causing her to lose some teeth.

Jackie revealed that she is so obsessed with shopping so much that if her fans don’t pray for her to put an end to it, it might become something else.

“I am a shopaholic. I need prayers. I shop too much” she disclosed.

The popular A-list actress and mother of one also talked about how much she loved adventure which has seen her travel to over 100 countries and counting.

Source: etvghana.com