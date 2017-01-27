I have not withdrawn bribery allegation against Agyarko – Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn a made up claim that Boakye Agyarko attempted to bribe the minority side of the appointments committee.

Mahama Ayariga said on Accra-based Radio Gold that the Minister designate for Energy sent money to the minority side in an attempt to influence them.

The NDC Member of Parliament said they (the minority) received the money thinking it was sitting allowance for being part of the Appointments Committee only to be told it was coming from the minister designate.

He said they rejected the money and asked that the money be returned to him.

But the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, subsequently indicated that Mr Ayariga said he made the claims to level the field for similar wild and unsubstantiated allegations made against former President John Mahama during the 2016 campaign.

Mr Ayariga has, however, in a Facebook post emphasised that he has not withdrawn the comments as being stated by Mr Osei Owusu.

“Let me state categorically that I have not withdrawn any allegation against the nominee. The basis for such a withdrawal and apology does not exist because the Minority Members actually received some sums of money from the leadership which came from the nominee.

“I wish to also add that I was not making up any facts to equalise for the bribery allegation against President John Mahama. My colleagues and I actually returned the money to be given back to Mr. Agyarko, who we are were told gave the money.

“The myjoyonline story is inaccurate. I hope they do the right thing and retract and apologise. Thank you,” he said.

Ghanapoliticsonline.com