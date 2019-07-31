I don’t greet E.T Mensah; he doesn’t feed me, I don’t feed him – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Samuel Nartey George, has said he has taken the decision not to greet his predecessor, Enoch Teye (ET) Mensah, whenever they meet anywhere, because Mr Mensah does not put food on his table.

Sam George, however, said if the former Youth and Sports Minister needs any help as a constituent, he is ready to provide him with that assistance.

Mr George explained on Vim Talk, hosted by Afia Pokua that since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in 2015 where he, [Sam George] defeated Mr Mensah, the longest-serving sports minister in the history of the fourth republic, has been at loggerheads with him [Sam George] for reasons he does not know.

After the NDC’s internal polls in 2015, Mr Mensah, accused Same George of maligning and denigrating him on radio stations during the campaign.

“Sam George maligned and denigrated me through the media, therefore, I will only accept an apology if he offers it through the medium he used to destroy me,” Mr Mensah stated on Accra based Okay FM on Tuesday, 24 November 2015.

But Mr George, told Vim Talk that after the elections, he asked some important personalities within and outside of the NDC to apologize to Mr Mensah on his behalf but he [Mr Mensah] refused to accept the apology.

The Prampram lawmaker said since Mr Mensah, refused to accept his apology, he has refused to greet him any time they meet.

“In all honesty, as a Christian, I can’t lie, I don’t greet him whenever we see each other. The last three times that we met I didn’t greet him” Mr Goerge, said adding that: “I’ve taken a decision not to greet him because at the end of the day he doesn’t feed me, I also don’t feed him.”

He continued: “Post our primaries of 2015, I went to some dignitaries in an out of our party to apologize to him that if I offended him he should forgive me. The late former vice president Amissah Arthur set up a committee made up of Baba Kamara and Mr. Sam Gabah and spoke to him but he still he didn’t listen to them. I also went to Chiefs and traditional authorities in Ningo and Prampram, I went to Arch Bishop Palmer-Buckle, I went to a former Methodist Moderator for these people to apologize to him on my behalf but he still did not listen to them.

“I remember the last time he came to parliament, I was in the company of three of my other colleague MPs but he shook hands with the three and snubbed me. It happens at funerals and other gatherings as well. This has gone on for years. I’ve given him respect, if he’ll not respect himself I’ll not allow him to bring me to his level.

“He is my constituent, I’m his MP, if he needs any help as a constituent I’ll offer that help to him.”

Source: classfmonline.com