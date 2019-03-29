‘I didn’t have a bed when I got married’-Sly Mensah

By Gifty Arthur

Failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has shockingly revealed that he had very little when he decided to settle down with his then girlfriend, Millicent Ayele Mensah in 1991.

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) said, among the things he did not have was a bed, even though he had mattress which was lying on the bare floor.

According to the strategic management expert, as at the time he was getting married, he had very little and so even decided that they were not going to have refreshment, after the wedding ceremony.

He said, though it was not pleasing to the ear, he insisted that was what he could afford.

Mr Mensah, said it was one of his cousins, who insisted that he was not going to allow that to happen to denigrate the Mensah family and so, volunteered to sponsor the food and drinks, which he agreed to and later paid for after a year of marriage.

Their wedding ring, he noted was also nothing to write home about, but after many years of successful marriage, blessed with four children, they have gotten themselves more expensive wedding bands.

Affectionately called Sly, the affable politician, said because he had potential and looked promising, his girlfriend, then agreed to the moderate wedding and today, they are happy with what they have achieved together.

He advised the youth especially women, to look beyond what their partners have at the time they are dating and rather look for the potential and vision the man has for the future.

The former La Dadekotopon Member of Parliament (MP), said this on the Traffic Avenue show hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM Tuesday.