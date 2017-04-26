I didn’t endorse Mahama, I extolled his achievements – Dormaahene

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area in the Brong Ahafo Region says he did not endorse then President John Mahama despite singing his praises in the heat of the 2016 elections.

Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said he only praised the former President for his stellar work in the area of infrastructure.

In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week, he said it is difficult to look a prominent person in the face and criticise him.

When Akua Donkor comes you cannot say anything against her…and when your younger brother who has left came I didn’t say anything against him, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II said in Bono.

The Dormaa Paramount chief was heavily criticised when he said then President Mahama had achieved more than any President except Kwame Nkrumah.

In a video that went viral, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said he was prepared to abdicate his stool if he lost a debate over the president’s achievements. He didn’t mind if he had to become a serial caller to parrot the then president’s achievements, he vowed.

But four months after Mr Mahama lost his bid to get re-elected; the Dormaa Paramount chief is now claiming that the media distorted his comments.

He said he did not reference the performance of the former President in the areas of corruption, galamsey and economic wellbeing of Ghanaians.

I spoke about his strength which I will do to everybody who comes before me, he said.

Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II said he will extol the good works of President Akufo-Addo if he fulfils his campaign promises.