I am willing to collaborate with secular musicians – Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing, gospel musician, has revealed her willingness to collaborate with secular artistes who will approach her for songs.

According to her, the gospel music career comes with directions and the need for gospel musicians to stay in tune with God.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, Joyce Blessing said collaboration with secular artistes is to help reach out to lost souls and bring them to the saving power of God.

“As a gospel musician, you must be able to hear from God for direction based on times and seasons. Most secular artistes have reached out to me; Article Wan has sent me a beat and I am willing to collaborate with them,” she said.

To Joyce Blessing, her decision to collaborate with secular artistes is to show her openness to the industry and also to promote the work of God through music.

