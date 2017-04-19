I Am Imagining Had The NPP Lost The 2016 Election

It is enriching to sometimes pause and allow your imagination to run wild, imagine things that are not there, but could have happened.

Imagination is like a dream and dreams are what they say they are dreams.

I can imagine… What will have befallen this country, had the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost the 2016 general elections. The events unfolding before our very own eyes, since the victory of President Akufo-Addo, are enough testaments.

I can imagine… The mortal danger the citizenry will have been in, should the results gone the way of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.

I can imagine…. The vigilante groups affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, who have the benefit of combat training , unleashing terror on innocent Ghanaians, simply because their party lost the 2016 election.

I can imagine…. The pain the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will have gone through, after three successive attempts at the presidency.

I can imagine…. The cracks in the NPP will have deepened further. The likes of Paul Afoko, the embattled national chairman and the general secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong, who were ousted, will have come back forcefully to reclaim the party.

I can imagine…. A country in ruins, a country that will struggle to feed its people and many of the people will become refugees in other neighboring countries.

I can imagine…. A beacon of hope in Africa becoming an example of another failed state on the continent.

I can imagine… A return to the dark days of military rule, because the military will be force to step in to save the situation.

I can imagine…..what will have happened to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, his family and his appointees, had he won the last election. Their fate would have been sealed by the marauding forces of evil that has beseeched the land.

I can imagine…. What the NPP, will have said to justify whatever unlawful action they decide to take. The 2012 election, which was by far one of the freest and fairest elections, ended up at the Supreme Court, they were shouting that the election was rigged, when we all knew that was not the case.

I can imagine… How a tragedy like Kennedy Agyapong, will have unleash malady on our national psyche. He is an artful master of form. He is the perfect archetype of all that is wrong or right with the Ghanaian legislature, a fine representation of contradictory binaries, and a lesson unto the rest of us.

I can imagine…The insults the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Madam Charlotte Osei, will have received. She will be made to regret for ever accepting to chair the commission. She will never be safe and her life and that of her family will be in danger.

I can imagine…The number of mediators Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), will have sent to Ghana to come and talk to Nana Akufo-Addo.

I can imagine…. What he will tell them that he conceded in 2012, despite the rigging but he is not ready to accept the 2016 election.

I can imagine… Wild jubilations will have erupted in the homes of Paul Afoko, Sammy Crabbe and Kwabena Agyepong, because the NPP lost the 2016 election.

I can imagine…The only verdict that will be favorable to Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP, will have been a power sharing arrangement, anything short of that will plunge this country into chaos.

I can imagine….The number of dignitaries from both regional and international bodies, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) coming to Ghana, to broker a deal between the two major political parties.

I can imagine… What our religious and opinion leaders, will have said to support the call for a power sharing agreement. They would have said, it is a call in the right direction and that both parties, should agree to it.

I can imagine… The political future of the vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his future in politics and in NPP, will have been over, as the true and rightful owners of the party, will show him, where he comes from.

I can imagine…Prices of goods and services going up, the trend will portend doom for the economy and the people.

I can imagine…school children being asked to stay at home, because it is not safe to go out of their homes.

I can imagine…the culture of silence that will have engulf this country, we will all have been beaten to subjugation, because self-seeking politicians failed to win an election.

I can imagine…the repeat of what happened at the Obra Spot at circle on a scale that has never happened in this country, where cars driving pass, were vandalized in a protest of a so-called stolen verdict.

I can imagine…this country going up in flames, a once peaceful country, will have been destroyed, our enviable position as the bastion of democracy thrown to the dogs, because the NPP, does not believe in democracy.

Thank God, these are all imaginations that are far from the reality, Ghana was saved once again from falling apart.