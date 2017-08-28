Hurray! September Is Coming

Since the coming into office of the Akufo-led administration, promises that were made in the heat of the campaign without timelines, had September as the time for implementation.

Anticipation, it is said is sweeter than realization, but what if after the long wait, nothing happens.

September according to the New Patriotic Party, Ghanaians will start enjoying manna. The manna that they were promised that hoodwinked them into voting for a party that was not ready for power.

The only month on the lips of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is September. Sometimes he makes it sound as though the month will never come.

Today, we have less than five days, until we usher in the golden month, a month that will see Ghanaians say goodbye to poverty, with a magic wand that will be swung by the president and all our problems will go away.

After the patience for a tortoise like government since January, we can no longer tolerate any excuse; after all they gave us the month.

Free Senior High School (SHS) is coming in September, one district one factory is coming in September, construction of railway line from the Western region to Burkina Faso, is coming in September, one dam one village is coming in September and many other flagship programmes and promises.

Since January, the ship was on autopilot, it is in September that, the Captain will take full control and it is the month that, the passengers are expecting a safe and joyous journey.

The prayers of Ghanaians have been answered and September will be here with us soon. President Akufo-Addo, should keep to his promise as we have kept faith with him.

September is a good month indeed for Ghanaians and they eagerly awaits it.