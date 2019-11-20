How Many Kilometers Of Road Has Akufo-Addo Added Since 2017?

Arguably one issue that has continued to dominate discussions in Ghana, since the rains set in, is the state of roads in the country.

There is hardly any city, town, or village that, has not felt the effect of the rains, which have caused so many devastation.

Indeed, there is no contesting the fact that, the current administration, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has borrowed more than all the governments combined since 1992, when we ushered in the fourth republican dispensation.

On Monday, November 11, 2019, in South Africa, president Akufo-Addo, in a panel discussion, which, included President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, at the African Investment Forum’s “Invest in Africa’s Space” event said, “we inherited a situation with a large fiscal deficit, which has been turned around now; considerable imbalances in the way in which our economy was being run have also been turned around; a 15.4% inflation is today at 7.6%, the lowest in two decades. These are the building blocks for us.”

The consequences of this turnaround, he explained, have been that, “in these three years, we have had one of the fastest growing economies not just on the continent, but also in the world, with this year being a 7.6% growth. It has been consistent over these last three years.”

It is saddening to note that, the only person or people in the country, who feel this economic turnaround that, the president keeps talking about is his, family, friends and some few members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The country’s total debt as of July this year stood at GH¢205 billion, this was contained in the September Bank of Ghana’s summary of financial and economic data, this puts the Ghana’s Debt-to-GDP Ratio at 59.4 percent.

Despite all the borrowing and the bonds that have been issued since 2017, the president is yet to point to one infrastructure project.

Why is the nation not getting the best, in terms of projects, especially roads, which the president promised whiles in opposition?

Currently, the road sector is weighed down by challenges of funding, for which reason the government intentionally set out to audit all roads contract, including the Cocoa roads, which are funded by the COCOBOD.

In the opinion of this newspaper, nothing underscores the need for investment in the road sector. Roads are the wheels on which the economy thrives.

There is a need for us to unbundle the sector to allow contractors back to site, after all, three years is too much for any kind of auditing.