How Long Until The Families Of JB And Adam Mahama Get Justice

The wheels of justice, they say grind slowly, but grinds eventually. This saying will mean, a denial of justice for the families of two prominent individuals in this country, who were gruesomely murdered, especially so, when it looks like justice is eluding them.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, in the Eastern region, JB Dankwah, was murdered in his home about a year ago.

He was not just an ordinary member of the society, but a sitting Member of Parliament. He was attacked and murdered in his home, whilst asleep, the alleged perpetrator, who has confessed to the crime, has been arraigned before and the trial has turn out to be a comedy.

He takes to putting up one satirical comedy after another; to the extent of even complaining about the food he is fed.

On May 21, 2015, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama, was also died, following an acid attack right in front of his house.

It is lamentable, in our opinion, that almost two years since the dastardly act that led to his untimely and painful death, the case is yet to be decided on, despite overwhelming evidence against two individuals, who have also been arraigned before court.

Justice delayed, is justice denied, the justice system is too slow in exacting justice and it is leading to the erosion of confidence in it.

If it is that, the state is not able to adduce enough evidence to prosecute the individuals accused in both murders, the courts must set them free.

The families want finality to the murders, which are still hanging and haunting them.

As a people, we owe it as a duty to demand the kind of justice that will discourage anyone in future from attempting to take the life of another.