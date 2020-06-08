How essential is local production to the nation?

2020 has come with a misfortune known as COVID-19, a deadly virus which has claimed the lives of many and taken a toll on the economy of many world leading countries as well as developing countries including Ghana.

Imports and exports contributes a great deal to every country’s economy. Before 2020, Ghana depended a whole lot on imports; that is, introducing wares into a country from abroad.

Imports helps in the development and growth of the economy. Since, most developing countries like Ghana do not have the skills and enough resources to manufacture all that are needed, they depend on imports. The tariffs and custom duties that is required for clearing goods generates revenue for the country. It also provide jobs for importers, traders, distributors and others who work in the sector.

Between 2008 and 2018, Ghana imported 147.17 billion USD worth of items.

The country is blessed with minerals like gold, bauxite, diamond and many more. We also have fruits and vegetables, and foods such as mango, pear and tomatoes, carrots, pepper, and, rice, yam, cassava, fish and many others.

Despite all these we still import so many items. We have timber and other woods such as odum, sapele and wawa, yet we import wood to build and make other items, even toothpicks are imported. Again, we have shoe manufacturing companies that make stylish and strong footwear but we still import more of them. Some imported items include high risk goods- goods that have serious health, safety and environmental implications on the consuming public, such as food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, medical devises, alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, chemicals and allied products, petroleum products, electronic and electrical products and appliances, building materials, African textile prints, used goods; e.g. secondhand clothing, pyrotechnic products, motor vehicle batteries, industrial and machinery, machetes and cutlass, LPG cylinders and accessories, toys and many others. A number of these products are and can be produced locally.

However, this pandemic has brought up the need for the nation to pay attention to the resources, products and facilities present here. Countries now produce for their own citizens, imports and exports have seized since March, 2020. Local production has always been important, but most especially in times like these it has become critically essential since countries are unable to produce due to the pandemic.

Medical supplies which were initially mostly imported from other countries are now being manufactured, as well as, PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment), hand sanitizers and other needed supplies to fight the virus, by a number of companies in Ghana. According to Freeman Brobbey Owusu of Joy Online, Kasapreko Company Limited, one of the indigenous alcoholic drink producing companies, following the government’s call halted its production of alcohol and started producing hand sanitizers for the local market.

In addition to that, many other Ghanaian entrepreneurs and artisans have flooded social media with various equipment and devices they have innovated such as solar power hand wash basins and veronica buckets to help fight the virus, masks are now locally produced and these are rather long lasting ones. If we produce locally, we would not have to over rely on foreign goods.

Most companies in Ghana are connected to foreign ones, and or may have their main branch or headquarters outside the country, due to this, many people are losing their jobs because of the pandemic. Local production is necessary for job creation. The more we manufacture products locally, the more jobs we create.

Local production also helps the government to generate revenue for the economy by charging cooperate taxes; employees pay taxes on their salaries.

Speaking to the Managing Director of The Mint Microfinance Limited, Mr. David Opaye, he said, local production helps in trade balance. “Once we produce locally and are able to export, it will help us to strengthen our local currency. The more we produce, the better we do well when it comes to trade balance; that is, the difference between our exports and imports”, he said.

He added that, if we produce locally and export more, the economy becomes stronger but, “if we are importing more than we produce, it is quite dangerous for the economy”.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the country’s total exports exceeded imports by 780 MILLION USD as of February, 2020. According to Trading Economics (2020), imports in Ghana decreased to 887.50 million USD in February, 2020 from 1088.03 million in January, 2020. This is a good sign and should continue even after the fight of the pandemic so as to improve our economy and the country as a whole.

Rice farmers are now encouraged to produce local rice.

It is necessary that we encourage local production in Ghana. There should be good tax incentives for local producers. Taxes should be reduced for the local producer.

The government should be prepared to reduce interest rates on loans through the central bank, for production to enable those who would need loans for production purposes to acquire special interest rates on loans.

Also, rigid restrictions and requirements contained in by-laws for local business creation should be relaxed.

Again, the government should create trade free zones. Mr. Opaye said, the government can declare certain regions or some parts of regions as trade free zones. This should be done “in areas where people don’t like to put up factories”, that way, the local people would be encouraged to set up companies and provide jobs for the people there. This means that if you set up a production plant in such areas, tax required to be paid would be minimal. This can make locally manufactured products sold on the market at lower prices as compared to imported goods.It would also develop all parts of the country without abandoning others; that is, both rural and urban areas.

Once the government creates an enabling environment for production, local manufacturers will be encouraged to manufacture goods locally.

Lastly, it is necessary for Ghanaians to purchase locally manufactured goods.

This pandemic is a great misfortune but has encouraged us to focus on, purchase and use our locally produced items because it will be very beneficial to purchase locally produced goods. Manufacturing items locally will strengthen us and make us resilient, and soon we would develop taste for our local products. This would go a long way to improve the economy and the nation a whole.

By Emmanuela Owusu-Lartey

Ghana Institute of Journalism