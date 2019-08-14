How Can A Competent President Rename A University Built By An Incompetent President?

Over the weekend president Akufo-Addo, did what he has become known for; renaming.

The president at the 4th Congregation of the University in Sunyani on Saturday, August 10, 2019 was quoted to have said “Following the decision taken by the University’s Council on August 3, 2018, the university will be named after one of the illustrious sons of the region, Professor K.A Busia after the decision had received Parliamentary approval “, he stated amidst applause.

Ghanaians on December 7, 2016, did not give Nana Akufo-Addo, their endorsement to come and embark on renaming spree.

This comes barely a month after a proposal for the renaming of the Navrongo campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) after C. K. Tedam, the immediate past Chairman of the Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who passed on recently.

When the president decided to change a promise he made to build a factory in each district by partnering with the private sector to change the names of existing factories, this newspaper thought, it was only the reality that has hits home, until we begun to connect the dots.

The president plagiarised his first major speech to Ghanaians, he went on to change the name of the seat of government from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House.

Founder’s Day was also changed to Founders Day, ostensibly to recognize members of his family, including his father, who took part in the Independence struggle.

Every president wants to be remembered for how his policies impacted on the lives of their people, the question will be, how many projects one initiated or completed, during his tenure, not how many existing infrastructure he renamed.

President Akufo-Addo, has every right to name any infrastructure, provided he built it. A government that you described as incompetent builds a University and you find it worthy to name it after J.A Busia, what does it make you, super incompetent?

What those around the president are not telling him is that, anytime he embarks on an agenda such as this, after leaving, the people will say “enye nia ehia ni” to wit this is not what is needed.

This Newspaper shares the pain of every other well-meaning Ghanaian, who is disturbed by the danger the decisions of the president pose to the nation.