How a Ghanaian boy who studied with lanterns managed to graduate from Harvard, Cambridge and Columbia Universities

Meet Mac Sarbah, a young man with a relatively poor background is the latest Ghanaian to graduate with a Masters degree from the Harvard University.

Sarbah who graduated on 30th May, 2019 took to his facebook page to express gratitude to all who supported him throughout this journey.

He admitted that the journey to getting a Masters Degree from one of the most respected universities in the world – Harvard – has been a rather lengthy one fraught with challenges and intense pain.

e says he was only able to successfully complete the programme at Harvard due to his perseverance adding that his mere admission into the school was nothing short of ‘miraculous’.

Source:ABCnews