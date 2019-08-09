House of Chiefs decries corruption scandals in Ghana

The National House of Chiefs has decried recurrent corruption scandals it says, only continue to leave the citizenry in poverty, joblessness, broken homes and shattered dreams.

The chiefs cite what they describe as crisis and controversies under past and current governments, from the ‘guinea fowls’ saga to the most recent Power Distribution Service agreement suspension.

A statement in honour of Ghana’s Founding Fathers, blames political leaders for abusing democracy and trust of the people over the years, resulting in little progress after 62 years of nationhood.

The House says unbearable living conditions have pushed many Ghanaians to suicide and migration, for which they call on Ghanaians to recommit to the ideals that inspired them.

The four-page statement titled, ‘’In honour of our founders: Let’s kill corruption before it kills us,’’ is jointly signed by President, Togbe Afede XVI, and Vice-President, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII.

Source: Luv FM