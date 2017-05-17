Homowo Celebration In Limbo

…As king makers file suit

The climax of this year’s Homowo celebrations, scheduled for Saturday August 12, 2017, may not come off, following an intended application to be filed at an Accra High Court for an interim injunction to stop the celebration.

Impeccable sources close to the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (RESEC) told this paper that, some kingmakers with tacit support from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ismael Ashitey, are preparing to file a suit at an Accra High Court in their bid to place an embargo on the celebration of the Homowo Festival.

The yet to be filed writ by the kingmakers, will be seeking to restrain Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, from opening the Ga Mantse palace for uncredited chiefs and elders (names withheld) of Ga Traditional Council, who are planning to perform various traditional rites, including sprinkling of the traditional food, kpokpoi.

Strangely, Nii Ayi Bonte, who has been restrained by the law court to stop parading as Gbese Mantse, has ignored the order by the court and led the people of Ga Traditional Council to place a ban on drumming and noising making in the Ga State.

Probing further, this paper gathered that, apart from the current Ga Mantse, Nii (Dr.) Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the two other claimants to the stool are; Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II and Nii Tackie Obli II.

With few days to go for the Ga Homowo celebration, this paper can report that it is unclear which of the three chiefs of the Ga State, will lead the celebration.

However, in order not to allow anybody to disturb the peace in the Ga State, Mr. Ashitey, who doubles as Chairman of RESEC and some king makers, are planning to file a suit at the Accra High Court to stop the celebration.

Mr. Ashitey, according to sources, indicated that the security forces would not spare anyone, who attempts to foment trouble ahead of the Homowo celebration in the Ga State.

“Nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace and unity,” sources quoted the minister.

Meanwhile, the people, including Quee-Mothers of Ga Traditional Council, have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-addo to as a matter of urgency intervene in the chieftaincy dispute in the Ga land, due to the destructive implications it may bring during the Ga Homowo festival.

According to the people, the government of President Akufo-Addo, through the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, should constitute a committee to investigate and install a legitimate Ga Mantse.