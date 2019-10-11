Homosexuality agenda in Ghana will get worse – Agyinasare predicts

Renowned pastor, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has predicted that an agenda to promote homosexuality in the country will heighten in the coming days.

The Founder of the pentecostal-charismatic church, Perez Chapel International, said there a so-called “satanic agenda” to promote homosexuality across the world has reached a point where it has become dangerous to for a preacher to say that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) activities are sinful.

Bishop Agyinasare made the comment in his monthly ‘Character Series’ for October.

Ghana’s laws do not criminalise all the wide range of acts that could be termed “homosexual.”

For instance, the law only criminalises “unnatural carnal knowledge” – explained as when there has been the least degree of penetration.

Hence a sexual act between two females does not qualify as unnatural carnal knowledge and hence cannot be punished.

But many Ghanaians see any form of LGBTQI activity as illegal. Physical and violent attacks against homosexuals have been reported several times in Accra and other regional capitals.

Also, many Ghanaians are very religious and committed to upholding their traditional moral values all of which are anti-LGBT.

Ten Commandments of Rebellion

According to the respected pastor, the agenda to promote LGBTQI in Ghana and other parts of the world is part of what he calls the Ten Commandments of Rebellion.

According to him, the Ten Commandments of Rebellion was initiated by one Alice A. Bailey (1880-1945), the founder and leader of Lucis Trust and Leader of Lucifer Publishing Trust who believed that in changing society, one has to use children and not old people because the old people are stacked with their beliefs.

He said governments all the world today are implementing her charter, which is meant to make children rebel against their parents and good ethical values.

He indicated the late Bailey’s main agenda was to change Christianity and to redeem the nations of the Christian tradition.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare in explaining the rationale behind these evil commandments said the agenda was meant to promote sexuality promiscuity, unnatural sexual practices and ungodliness.

The other agenda was to promote excessive child rights by breaking communication between parent and child.

This was to prevent parents from passing on their Christian traditions to their children, liberate children from the bondage of their parent traditions.

“She also promoted an agenda which removed corporal punishment; But On the other hand, the Bible says ‘Do not withhold correction from a child, for if you beat him with a rod, he will not die. You shall beat him with a rod and deliver his soul from hell.”

The media he added is also being used to promote sexual promiscuity.

Alice Bailey he noted went ahead to promote sexual promiscuity by freeing young people to the concept of premarital sex and encourage them to have free sex and make them see the joy of having sex to be the highest joy in their life.

Abortion was also part of the agenda because she believed that if people were going to enjoy the joy of sexual relationships, they need to be free of unnecessary fears, in other words, they should not be hampered with unwanted pregnancies.

“Let children fantasise about sex and the young fantasise about even outside marriage and this you know is contrary to the word of God (Ephesians 5:3).”

“Today it is not only accessible, but it is also forced. Today abortion is a strategy to curb population control together with the use of condoms and ‘pill’’, he added.

He challenged Christians to take a stand on some of these things and defend the truth in these last days.

“If you are a Christian, you have to take a stand in these last days on some of these things. You have to be able to defend the truth. If your defence of the truth, you may be persecuted for your beliefs.”

The ten commandments of rebellion are stated as follows:

Take God and prayer out of the education system Reduce parental authority over the children Destroy the Judeo-Christian family structure or the traditional Christian family structure (Why?). If sex is free, then make abortion legal and make it easy Make divorce easy and legal, free people from the concept of marriage for life. Make homosexuality an alternative lifestyle Debase art, make it run mad Use media to promote and change the mindset Create an interfaith movement Get governments to make all these laws and get the church to endorse these changes.

Source:Myjoyonline.com |