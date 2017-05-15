HIV Must Not Ravage The People In The Volta Region

The 2016 human immune deficiency virus (HIV) sentinel survey report has revealed that the Volta and Brong Ahafo Regions, jointly top the list of prevalence rate.

The report stated that, the two regions recorded the highest prevalence rate of 2.7 per cent for 2016m which is above the national HIV prevalence of 2.4 per cent.

The prevalence rate is alarming in regions that are not considered the poorest in the country, if poverty is not the underlining factor, what then could possibly be the reason for the increase in the spread of the deadly disease?

Volta region is one of the regions with the highest literacy rate, so it could not be that, the people do not appreciate the dangers of contracting the deadly virus or that they do not know how to protect themselves, during sexual intercourse.

While, some regions are recording significant decrease over the years, the Volta region, has seen a steady increase, which does not auger well for the budding region.

Education is key in reducing the incidence of the spread. The Ministry of Health, Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) and other interested organizations, must intensify the education, which from the look of things is not getting down well.

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region, also have a responsibility to their people to get them the needed help, as any action that will not see the issue as a crisis, will ravage the region.

Only God knows how many children are born with it, through mother to child transfer, a situation that could be avoided, thanks to advancement in medicine.

The latest survey also points to a fact that, as a country, we have relaxed in educating the citizenry about the dangers of having unprotected sex.

We always take things for granted, until it reaches crisis situation, before we all pretend to be doing something about it.

This report must not be swept under the carpet, town hall meetings, radio discussions, lectures in our schools etc, the people must know where they stand in the prevalence rate in the country.