‘Heads will roll’; Minister promises action over bloody soldiers,police fight

The Northern Regional Minister has expressed his disappointment over the police and military clash that occurred in the capital, Tamale Wednesday.

Salifu Saeed says the incident is highly condemnable and has promised to make those responsible for the clashes to pay for their actions.

“Those found culpable will be punished. This thing is unacceptable and I condemn it in no uncertain terms,” he told journalists on Thursday.

“…and I want to tell you that heads will roll in this matter. The security personnel not living up to expectation, we will get them out of the region”.

The Minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has also charged the leaders of the two security establishments to work to restore public trust in them.

“…immediately, they should get their tools together and march into town on principal streets so that public confidence will be restored in them,” he added.

Mr Saeed made these comments in an interaction with journalists after a meeting with the police and military in Tamale.

The meeting comprised of senior security officers from the Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry who went to the region to commence an investigation into the matter.

Soldiers descended on police officers in Tamale after one of their own was allegedly beaten by the police.

The soldiers reportedly attacked any police officer found in the dark blue uniform in what appeared to be a free-for-all-fight among the security professionals.

Joy News’ Martina Bugri reported a soldier was picked up by the police for assault but he managed to escape and mobilize his colleagues for a reprisal.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Prof Mike Oquaye has summoned the Defense and Interior ministers to the House for Parliamentarians to be briefed on the matter and the progress made.