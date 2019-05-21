Has Yaw Buabeng Asamoah Not Heard of the Takoradi Kidnapped Girls?

It is almost ten months, since three girls were abducted in Takoradi, the Western regional capital.

15-year old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18-year old Ruth Love Quayson 21-year old Priscilla Blessing, Bentum, went missing as far back as August last year.

Since then, controversy continues to trail the issue of the missing girls. First, the lead suspect Samuel Udoetuk Wills, broke jail and was rearrested in Kasoa.

The situation was heightened a fortnight ago, when on Tuesday April 2, at a press conference, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, told reporters that, the police know the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls.

According to her “they are safe…very soon they will be brought back home”.

Till date, the one person, who is quick to organize press conference or jump from one radio station to another accusing and throwing tantrums at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as perceived enemies of the government, the Direction of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has surreptitiously gone mute.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that, the last time, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) of Adenta, spoke was to ask Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor is doing.

This newspaper considers that despite how tardy is taking to locate the missing girls, Mr Asamoah, has not added his voice and that of his party, to put pressure on the police to work with dispatch.

We, therefore, ask: why is Yaw Buaben not organizing a press conference, is it that the government, is aware of the kidnapping?

In our considered opinion, this silence has again brought to the fore that, the only politicians care about is power. The people, who they claim to govern, do not matter, except their votes.

Next year, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, and the NPP, will be in the Western region to ask for the vote of the people, because that is all they ever care about.

The kidnapping of the three girls, should not add to the nation’s long list of unresolved kidnapping and murders.

The time to act is long overdue and the police CID and possibly the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) must rise to the challenge