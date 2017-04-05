Has The Circle Interchange Become A Market?

It is one of the most imposing edifices we have in this country; it is a beauty to behold, despite its main purpose of helping to ease traffic in and around circle.

We take everything for granted in this country, an interchange that cost millions of dollars to construct, has been reduced to a market, less than a year after it commissioning. We all seem to know the cost of everything, but the value of nothing.

We want to develop, yet we are not ready to change from our old ways.

The one who has broken the law, is always the victim in this country, let the authorities, dare to move traders from the interchange, and journalists, will find their cameras and phones to the place, to portray the government as insensitive and the traders as the victims.

Most often, we act reactionary, instead of being proactive, we allow people to occupy places they are not supposed to occupy, until things get out of hand.

We will then waste man-hours to discuss, what we should have done, when the solution is always before us.

Traders, who ought to know better have abandoned the market built for them and have taken over the circle interchange.

This situation is not peculiar to the circle interchange, the new Achimota overhead and until recently, the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout footbridge was taken over by traders.

In this country, one of our biggest problems, as far as infrastructure is concerned, is our lack of maintenance culture.

Once we are aware of our shortcoming, we should endeavor to properly manage and protect what we have before it deteriorates.

We have allowed human activities to destroy most of our things, without the corresponding maintenance. The Circle Interchange, must not be allowed to be swarm by traders to the point, where moving them will become difficult.

We need to act fast and now.