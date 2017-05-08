Has President Akufo-Addo Lost The Centre?

No president in the history of the fourth republic has had his authourity and power undermined than president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by members of his political party.

In the papers, every day, you read, on radio everyday you hear and on television you watch, how members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), make pronouncements and issue threats to the president, not to do one thing or another.

I will be a hypocrite and play to the gallery if I ever admit that, party supporters have not in the past done things and taken actions against past presidents.

The two largest political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party, have had their fair share of party foot soldiers agitating and kicking against the appointee of the president.

The situation under president Akufo-Addo, has assumed a alarming proportion, one wonders but to ask, where did we go wrong as a people?

The resources of this country are our heritage and belong to all of us, regardless of one’s political affiliation. but over the years, the politics of winner takes all, has eaten too deep into our system, even members of the same political party, do not see eye to eye, concerning certain appointments.

The 2016 general elections, was one of the most peaceful elections since 1992, this is despite the heightened tension in the lead up to the polls.

We all thought Ghana will burn, we fasted and prayed, God intervene and we came out once again as the shining star of Africa.

The pregnancy and delivery was without complications, but the troubles started immediately the child was born.

Since 2000, when power was constitutionally transferred from one political party to the other, the concept of ‘footsoldiers’ was birthed, where party supporters felt it was their time and so took charge of some state institutions and installations.

The ugly experience repeated itself again in 2008, when the NPP, handed over power to the NDC. Toilets were seized, toll booths, National Health Insurance offices were locked up, etc. The actions were condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians, including the leader of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Many Ghanaians thought the tit for tat was over, because at least the two parties, have all been at the receiving end, but Hell No, it has taken a new dimension in 2016.

Not only are members of the NDC being persecuted, but the Cats are eaten their own babies.

Every appointment the president, has made has been questioned by members of his party, including senior members.

The Ashanti and the Northern regional chairmen of the NPP, have at one time or another issued a direct warning to the president.

Bugri Naabu and Chairman Wontumi, both uncouth individuals who are a byproduct of our politics, cannot appreciate that, we are not in a jungle and that rule of law is the order of the day.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament in the central region, Kennedy Agyepong, has also on countless occasion, questioned the judgment of the president.

He did that when he took on the National Security Advisor, who was doing his job and fulfilling the mandate of the appointing authourity, who was the president.

He does not vent his anger and frustration on the quiet, he does that in the media and we all think it is normal.

Another group of people, whose actions is going to have everlasting consequence on this administration, are the Delta and Invisible Forces.

For years and centuries to come, anytime this administration comes up for review, these two marauding evil forces, will dominate the discussions.

President Akufo-Addo, no matter how successful or otherwise his administration will be after serving his term, his administration will be defined by the actions of these groups.

One of the regrettable and avoidable decisions taken by our first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and has lingered on even after his death was the Preventive Detention Act (PDA).

I am sure after he was overthrown, if could turn back the clock of time, he will make sure the PDA, was never contemplated, let alone becoming a law.

President Akufo-Addo, is one of the legal luminaries we have in this country, he has lived his whole life fighting for the restoration of democracy, which has as one of its attendant benefit the rule of law.

He will never wish to bring harm to judges, but it was during his tenure as the president that, party supporters boldly entered the court and freed assailants standing trial.

Another first of his administration was the dragging of his appointee from office by these goons. The Ashanti regional security coordinator was forced out of his office like a common criminal.

The country for the first witnessed a Hollywood movie being enacted before their very eyes. The authourity of the president is not being undermined, but it is done with impunity, because Kennedy Agyepong and Chairman Wontumi say so.

Just when Ghanaians thought the indiscipline being perpetuated by the political elite was over, Bugri Naabu and the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Afisa Otiko Djaba, decided to engage in a fight to the death.

Politics is about interest, but all interests must align to that of the nation and then to a political party. The truth of the matter is that Ghana has become a country of “chop-I-chop”.

Isn’t it absurd that, two people from the same political party will be fighting over, who has the right to award contracts that have already been awarded?

In all of these, it is the authourity of the president that is being undermined, but who cares?

We watch as errant party executives make pronouncements that border on treason, party footsoldiers now parading as Invisible and Delta Forces, agitating for their own destinies, as if it is a cure-all for our woes.