Has Government Fail In Providing Affordable Housing?

By Abigail Valmdiba

Student of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

Do you know housing is considered fundamental Human right?

Well, the development of every nation rests on good and affordable housing, for citizens, and according to the United nations (UN) sustainable development Goal 11 that is ” sustainable cities and communities” this means creating career and business opportunities, safe and affordable housing, and building resilient societies and economies.

It is public knowledge that the development of every nation rests on good housing conditions for its citizens. As this is considered a fundamental human right, housing is captured under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 11, which best part the relevance of sustainable cities and communities. Nonetheless, in Ghana, low-income households face difficulties in accessing not only affordable housing solutions but also housing of good quality. Both the informal and formal sector supply of housing continues to be inadequate to meet the increasing demand. The issue is overly prevalent in the fact that the country has a housing insufficiency of over 2.5 million in existence. With the population hitting nearly 30 million, the deficit is expected to grow exponentially with time, and the serious and determined situation would resultantly increase the challenges that exist within the sector.

In the past years, it has been noticed that there has been a more direct approach by successive governments in housing provision in Ghana. However, when it comes to the feasibility of their undertaking, there has not been much to write home about. Comparing what was accomplished through the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) and the State Housing Corporation (SHC) under Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and leaders that subsequently followed, new-era governments have all but failed to replicate the model.

An instance is the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor who left behind housing projects spread across the Upper West, Northern and Eastern Regions, specifically in WA, Tamale and Koforidua. The Atta Mills-led government, who took over from the NPP after the 2008 general elections, also abandoned the project in favour of pursuing their own vision of providing affordable housing for Ghanaians.

In that, Atta Mills opted to venture into the infamous STX Korea Deal in a bid to construct 200,000 homes over the course of five for an estimated amount of US$10 billion. The average cost of each housing unit was slated at US$50,000. In the end, the motive of cutting down on Ghana’s rising housing deficit was not achieved, whereas the financial and implementation details of the deal ended up being shrouded in so much controversy.

Then came the Mahama-led administration whom, aside coordinating to ensure that the plans outlined under the STX Korea Deal were fulfilled, pursued his own dream of affordable housing. Paperwork from the Ministry of Works and Housing showed that the former vice president for the Mills administration paid US$198 million for 5,000 units to be built at Saglemi in the Greater Accra Region. However, only 1,200 of the structures were raised with 442 being completed, albeit unoccupied.

Meanwhile, Mahama’s unfinished housing project in Saglemi has also been left to rot while the now-AkuffoAddo-led administration pursues other interests. In fact, the latter secured a US$ 5 billion deal with the United Nations to build a 100,000-affordable housing unit across the country. Essentially, it is clear that the failure of the goal to ensure that the masses are housed cannot be attributed to the lack of effort on the part of governments. As precedence serves, each administration makes significant strides to leave behind a legacy – one of about it putting roofs over the heads of its citizenry.

At the moment, it is clear that it will take a long time before the housing needs of the middle and lower-class earners in both urban and rural areas will be met. The past housing policy interventions in Ghana have mostly failed to realize their intended objectives. However, positive results could be yielded should the country focus on developing the housing finance market. This includes establishing community-based housing finance schemes, enforcing of planning controls, and confining the government’s role in regulating the housing market rather than assuming housing developer and financier responsibilities. It must be ensured that ever uncompleted policy or developmental project should be completed by the next successor rather than starting a new one especially if it is serving the same purpose.

If the above implemented, the harsh realities served up in the cause to accommodate the ordinary Ghanaian will be things of the past. Above all, the government will also be given a field day in wasting millions of dollars to demolish slums and illegal settles that often tend to be the cause of flooding in the country.