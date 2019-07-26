Guesthouse owner arrested for producing ‘pineapple-wee’ juice

The Eastern Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a Guesthouse owner at Akateng near Assesewa in the Eastern Region for allegedly producing pineapple juice mixed with marijuana.

Starr News has gathered that the Police arrested the suspect identified as Ackah Saibi, 50, Friday, July 19, 2019, after undercover investigation after a tip-off over the operation of the suspect.

During the Police raid in the Guesthouse house on that fateful day at about 11:00 am, the suspect was caught refrigerating 46 bottles of the said fruit juice suspected to have been mixed with powdered marijuana.

He accepted ownership of the items but said they were supplied to him from Afram Plains by someone (name withheld).

The suspect was remanded into Prison custody Monday by the Koforidua circuit court to reappear on August 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, a laboratory test is being conducted on the products.

Source: starrfm.com.gh