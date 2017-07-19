Growing Ghana, Through Flowers And Gardens

A Feature From Stratcomm Garden and Flower Team

In August, 2013, Stratcomm Africa established the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM) to be a catalyst for the harnessing of Ghana’s flora and fauna for national development and improved livelihoods. Five years on, many individuals and organizations have joined the Movement and are playing important roles in amplifying the effect of the GGFM’s activities.

Patronage of the Show has increased from 14 exhibitors and 1,400 visitors in 2013, to close to 100 exhibitors and approximately 15,000 visitors in 2016. It has been five amazing years of promoting Ghana’s flora and fauna and its environmental, commercial, aesthetic and health benefits.

The theme for the 5th anniversary of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), the flagship activity of the GGFM, is “Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana”. The theme derives from the idea that the development of the floriculture and horticultural industry in Ghana can support environmental preservation as well as be a source of job creation and income generation for national growth and livelihood enhancement – essentially contributing to Ghana’s growth through flowers and gardens.

Further, the jobs created by developing the floriculture industry in Ghana will ultimately help eliminate poverty and hunger and ensure that people enjoy prosperous lives within a healthy and well-preserved environment. These are some of the ways in which the activities of the Movement and its associated show will contribute to the realization of, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are expressed in 5 Ps – People, Prosperity, Peace, Partnership, Planet.

Significantly, we celebrate five years of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show as Ghana celebrates 60 years of independence. It is the belief of the GGFM that Ghana’s independence becomes more meaningful as our flora and fauna are also harnessed for individual benefit and national development.

The GGFM therefore notes with satisfaction the statement by the Hon. Minister of Environment Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng during the media launch of the 5th anniversary, that the objectives of the Show are in line with the objectives of the current National Environmental Policy. That is, to unite Ghanaians in working toward a society where all residents of the country have access to sufficient and wholesome food, clean air and water, decent housing and other necessities of life that will enable us live in harmony with our natural surroundings.

It is also gratifying to hear from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng that the objectives of the GGFS are in sync with government’s aim of achieving economic transformation through the prioritization of agriculture and sub sectors such as horticulture.

As we prepare for the 5th edition of the Show, which will be held from 31st August to 4th September, 2017, Stratcomm Africa would like to urge all Ghanaians to come witness how gardens and flowers can help grow Ghana. Activities for this year’s show include a conference and practical workshops on the flora and fauna industry, a movie night, exhibitions, a jazz night, fashion show and a party in the park. Come, Let’s learn, have fun and contribute toward making Ghana greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful. The theme for this year’s show is “Flower Ghana Grow Ghana”

