Group Lauds Security Services For Acting Swiftly To Avert Coup Detat

A group calling itself, We The People Matter Movement, in a short statement, has commended the country’s security services for their prompt intervention in apprehending persons, believed to be planning to destabilize the government.

Published below unedited is the statement from We The People Matter Movement

It is sad to awake to the disappointing news of an executed coup plot in Ghana. Our democracy has made great gains just to be brought backwards to the dark days of military rule.

We The People Matter Movement is grateful to the security forces for making an arrest and bringing those culprits to face the law.

We are hopeful that those arrested would be given a fair trial as citizens and in respect of the laws of Ghana.

This is also an indication to future coup plotters that the days of military-rule is over in Ghana and we must all embrace the democracy and peace we are enjoying.

Finally, this incident is also a wake-up call to political leadership not to take voters for granted as the loss of confidence in democracy, will result in citizens looking for alternative forms of government.

Political leadership from both sides of the political divide, must remember to deliver on their campaign promises to serve as reassurance to citizens to have hope in our country’s democracy. We edge citizens to remain calm as further investigations goes on by our security agencies.

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu