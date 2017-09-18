Greater Accra Regional Taekwondo Wins Big; Presents Awards to Sports Director

By Gifty Arthur

Members of the Greater Accra Regional Taekwondo team, who participated in this year’s National Sports Festival, held in the Ashanti Region, have presented their awards to the regional director, Edmund Kwame Kpeglo.

In all, the team won five out of the eight gold medals that were up for grabs, one bronze, one silver.

The team, which performed creditably helped the region emerge the overall winner for this year’s event. The regional taekwondo, also won the best players both male and female.

The region won most of the indoor games, claiming gold in the men’s and women’s volleyball, taekwondo (men and women) and handball (men and women).

In a short ceremony at the regional office in Accra, regional chairman of the association, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP ), Mr. Simon Agbodeka, said despite the challenges during the event, they were “Able to achieve our goal”.

The police chief said, they took time to present the awards to the director as a team, to energize the athletics and also encourage them for future events.

“Before we left for the festival, we came to present the names of the athletics to you thankfully; we were able to achieve the utmost aim of the region.

Our presence here, is to present to you what we won and at least, have a handshake from you to energize us or boost our morale, for next year’s performance, so that we can perform even better than what we did this year.

I will say that by the grace of God, we won five gold medals, one bronze and one silver out of eight awards and won the best players, for both male and female as well”, the Kokrobite District Commander said.

The regional director, Mr Kpeglo, commended the team for triumphing over the other regions and remanded them to let discipline remain their hallmark.

He challenged the leadership to involve more youth into their folds so they replace the older athletics when they retire. He prayed that, the challenges the team went through during this year’s event, don’t repeat themselves next year.

“You believe in discipline so even when we have management meetings, anytime time taekwondo officer or athlete enters, you see discipline in him already, and that’s what sports athletes need. Your attitude is very important, you can be very good but if you are not discipline, you can’t reach anywhere so be disciplined, be focused and the sky will be your limit.

The national sports festival should be a walkover for you, but you don’t have to sleep, you have to train, don’t rest, there will be another sports festival next year again so don’t sleep”, he said.

He ended his brief comment saying, “The challenges you went through, I hope it will be corrected, so don’t sleep.

I want to see more youth, so that they take over from the national athletes you know it’s going to be a yearly event, so you should be training”.

Next year’s event would be held in the Central Region.