Gov’t Workers Suffer Salary Delay

September Pay Yet To Hit Bank Accounts

An amazing phenomenon is development in the public sector with government workers suffering delays in receiving their salaries.

Throughout last week, most government workers, who went to the bank to cash money for one activity or the other, were met with a rude shock.

As late as last Friday, when they got notices that the money had hit their accounts, those who rushed to their banks for transactions, were hit with another shock; their monies were hanging, meaning though the Controller and Accountant General (CAG), had authorized payment of their salaries, the cash had not hit their individual accounts.

The government workers, were told to start checking from this week for their monies. With the foregoing, it is not clear, when their October salaries will be paid.

Government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) is said to have sucked all the money from the system; drying up the state coffers.

After releasing the GH¢200 million which is 20percent of Free SHS cash, the government had to engage in aggressive borrowing last week, in order to pay September salaries.

The Herald’s sources at the Controller and Accountant General Department, revealed that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, had desperately stopped the processing of September salaries.

This was done under the guise of additional validation measures and inputs for financial clearance, long after the closure of IPPD for September salaries.

Insiders have blamed poor fiscal management of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, as leading to acute cash flow situation.

The lack of innovative revenue generation measures, has resulted in drastic under performance of revenue generation, resulting in the government being broke.

After borrowing last week to pay salaries, workers on Government payroll, can only expect to get paid in the first week of October 2017.

September is described as a very difficult month for the average worker, as schools have reopened with parents struggling to pay the fees of their wards.

“That the Government now has to borrow not for infrastructural development, but to pay salaries is not only mismanagement and lack of optimal debt management and fiscal mismanagement but to delay salaries in this critical month is insensitive”.

The Herald, also learnt that personnel of the security services, are also affected by the recent delays in releasing salaries into their bank accounts.

More to come!