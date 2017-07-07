Govt to meet IMF board this month

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government is preparing to meet the board of the International Monetary Fund later this month.

A team from the IMF led by Joël Toujas-Bernaté, earlier visited Accra on the 10th of February this year to welcome the government’s intention to conduct a full audit of outstanding obligations under the External Credit Facility (ECF).

Ghana entered into the ECF facility with the Fund for a total of 918 million over a three year period in 2015.

The fund in January 2016 approved a third disbursement of $114.6 million for Ghana.

Speaking at partnership programme for growth with officials from the American Embassy, Mr. Ofori-Atta was optimistic the meeting will be fruitful.

“As you know in the last years both the IMF and ECF facility have [presented] various challenges that we have had to contend with but we are now in good shape. We expect to be able to go to the board at the IMF in July to look at the way forward,” he observed.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was pointed out that the government’s economic team has so far had a cordial and fruitful interactions with the fund since the government came into power.