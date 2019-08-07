‘Gov’t To’ ‘Gov’t Will’; When Will This Government Ever Do Anything

Perhaps, the most commonly used and abused phrases in Ghana today are ‘Government To’ and ‘Government Will’.

The phenomenon is so rife that, the citizens are beginning to lose hope in anything the government says it will do.

Intentions are good in every sphere of endeavour, but in this country, we have seen and heard intentions that are repeated over and over again, without anything getting done.

Since the birth of this administration, the only promise that has come into fruition is the provision of Free Senior High School (SHS).

The minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is the worst culprit, as many promises and pronouncements he has made since 2017 to complete hospital projects, bequeathed to them by the previous administration, has never seen the light of day.

The whole country is littered with abandoned projects, as well as promises to construct new ones.

For instances, speaking at the opening of the 2017 European Development Days Conference in Belgium, the President stressed that, his government’s priority was to build the most business-friendly and people-friendly economy in Africa, which would create jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians, he turned around two years down the line to collapse banks and other financial institutions.

We also recall in November 2018, Vice-President Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia indicated government’s readiness to build the Adoabo Free Port to provide more jobs to indigenes in and around Adoabo and the Western Region in general.

He said, the Port was dear to the heart of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in his quest to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Again, when Citi FM and OccupyGhana, petitioned the Presidency demanding the operationalization of all completed, but non-functioning health facilities and timelines for the competition of abandoned ones.

The president, addressing parliament during his third state of the nation address noted that the incident of having many uncompleted and abandoned health facility projects is a sign of “underdevelopment” that has plagued the country for many years.

The ministry of Special Initiative headed by Hawa Koomson, is one ministry that is looking like a drain on the economy, almost everything under her ministry, have received more the phrase ‘Gov’t To’ than any other ministry.

A week ago, the minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was in Parliament to present the mid-year budget, as he has done since his appointment, he mentioned roads the government intends constructing. Some of the roads he mention, have been constructed already, this means the man, was just in the August House, in fulfillment of Constitutional provision and nothing else. The lies and empty promises, have got to stop at some point.

This newspaper is not comfortable with this development, especially so, were hoodwinked into believing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had the magic wand to change their fortune.