Gov’t releases plan for Kofi Annan’s solemn state funeral

Government has announced activities for the funeral and interment rites of the late former UN Secretary General, Dr. Kofi Annan.

This announcement was made at a Press Briefing addressed by the Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the 29th of August 2018 at the Ministry of Information.

According to the minister, the remains of the late Dr. Kofi Annan is set to arrive at the Accra International Airport on the 10th of September 2018 by 4pm.

The remains which will be accompanied by his wife, children and some UN officials will be received with a brief ceremony led by President Akufo- Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced Tuesday 11 September 2018 as the date set for the general public to file past the mortal remains of the late Dr. Kofi Annan.

“There will be filing past and paying of last respects by members of the General Public at the Accra International Conference Centre. This will be between 10 am and 4 pm. The general public is encouraged to come and pay their last respects to this illustrious son of Ghana,” he said.

He further stated that Wednesday, September 12, 2018, is slated for filing past and paying of last respects by Dignitaries which include recognised groups, Chiefs. Members of Parliament and Ministers of State.

The burial service for Dr. Annan is set to take place on Thursday13 September at the Accra International Conference Centre at 9am. According to the Minister, the service will see the attendance of UN officials, Heads of State, Diplomatic delegations and the general public. T

his will be followed by a private burial at midday at the Military Cemetery with full military honours and 17 gun salutes.

According to government sources, the late Dr. Annan’s personal statement stressed on a simple and solemn final ceremony void of any frills.

Source: GNA